Ipreo Publishes 2018 Corporate Access Report

The Corporate Access Report is based on a survey of over 360 public company issuers from a diverse range of industries, market caps and regions. The survey measures issuers' level of engagement with investors, management participation, activities and satisfaction with sell-side sponsors, and other practice area trends.

While previous years' reports focused primarily on year-over-year comparisons, this year's report shows analysis of trends over a five-year time series.

"As a result of conducting this survey for seven years now, we are uniquely positioned to apply the breadth of our experience and knowledge of the landscape to bring longer-term trends to light," said Paul Hebert, EVP, Global Corporate Solutions at Ipreo.

Select key findings include:

A downward drift in the number of one-on-one meetings and participation in investor conferences for both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers across most industries

An increase in investor relations officers taking the lead in investor events as management participation declines

A super-majority of issuers continue to use sell-side banks to organize corporate access events, but issuers satisfaction remains tepid, with only one in five respondents reporting high satisfaction

A majority of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers either experiencing or anticipating a decline in the breadth in sell-side coverage of their companies as a result of MiFID II

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo has nearly 2000 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.