Marine Seismic Equipment & Acquisition Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

CAPEX Forecasts for Seismic Equipment (2D, 3D, Seismic Streamers and Associated Command and Control Systems, Seismic Sources and Associated Coordination Systems, 4C) with Revenue Forecasts for Acquisition by Contract (Proprietary & Multi Client Acquisition), Type (2D, 3D & OBS) and by Water Depth (Shallow Water, Deep water & Ultra-deep) Plus Market Share Analysis of Leading Companies and Regional Market Analysis
This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that marine seismic equipment and acquisition market will reach $5.01bn in 2018. This report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the sector and its dynamics. It will be useful for stakeholders already involved in the marine seismic sector, or for those wishing to understand and appreciate the trajectory and state-of-play of a sector of growing importance to the global energy industry. It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain's report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.
Report Scope
The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:
• 214 tables, charts and graphs analysing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Marine Seismic.
• Marine seismic market forecasts and analysis from 2018-2028.
• Marine seismic equipment market provides forecast from 2018-2028 for:
• 3D Seismic Vessels and Equipment.
• Seismic Streamers and Associated Command and Control Systems.
• 4C Seismic Equipment.
• Seismic Sources and Associated Coordination Systems.
• 2D Seismic Vessels and Equipment.
• Marine seismic acquisition market provides forecast from 2018-2028 for:
• Multi-Client Seismic Acquisition
• Proprietary Seismic Acquisition
• 3D Seismic Acquisition (3D, 4D, WAZ)
• Ocean-Bottom Seismic (OBS) Acquisition (3C, 4C, PRM)
• 2D Seismic Acquisition
• Shallow Water Data Acquisition
• Deep Water Data Acquisition
• Ultra-deep Data Acquisition
• Marine Seismic Equipment and Acquisition Market Forecasts from 2018-2028 for the regions including:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe which also includes a specific focus on Russia
• Africa
• North America
• South America
• Middle East
• Company profiles for the leading 10 Marine Seismic companies
• CGG
• Fugro
• Geo Marine Survey Systems
• Mitcham Industries
• PGS
• Polarcus Ltd
• Seabird Exploration Group
• Seismic Equipment
• TGS
• WesternGeco
• The Company profiles include
• Marine Seismic Fleet Information such as Vessel Name, Year Built or Last Upgraded, Metres Length, Metres Width, No of Streamers, Capability
• Major Seismic Acquisition Contracts Information such as Client Company, Area, Region, Contract Start, Contract End, Type, Average km/km2, Multi Client.
• Conclusions and recommendations which will aid decision-making
3D Oil Limited
Apache Corporation
Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS)
Ardiseis
Baker Hughes
BG Group
BGP Marine
BP
Cairn Energy
Caspian Services
CGG
Chariot Oil & Gas
Chevron
China Oilfield Services
CNOOC
Comisión Nacional de Hidrocarburos (CNH)
ConocoPhilips
Dalmorneftegeophysica (DMNG)
Dolphin
EMGS
Eni
Erin Energy
ExxonMobil Exploration
Fairfield Industries
Fargo NV
Fugro
Gardline
Geokinetics
Geoscience Australia
Global Geophysical
GloMar
ION Geophysical
ION Integrated Seismic Solutions Group
Japan's Oil Gas Minerals Exploration Company (JOGMEC)
Kris Energy
Maersk Oil
MAGE
Magseis
Marine Arctic Geological Expedition
MEC Resources
Mitcham Industries, Inc.
MultiClient Geophysical (MCG)
Nautic Offshore
Nautika
NPD Group
Nordic Maritine
NTCL
OGS Italy
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
Oil India Ltd
ONGC
Ophir Energy
Orogenic GeoExpro
OSS
Pemex
Petronas
PetroSeychelles
PF Thor
Polarcus
Production Mauritania Deepwater Ltd.
Providence Resources
Puntland Petroleum Minerals Agency (PPMA)
Pusat Survei Geologi (PSG)
Rederi Groen
REFLECT
Saudi Armaco
SCF Group
Schlumberger
SeaBird Exploration Group
Searcher Seismic
Sercel
Sevmorneftegeofizika (SMNGC)
Shanghai Offshore
Shearwater Geoservices
Shell
Spectrum
Statoil Gulf of Mexico LLC Exploration
Supported Marine Services (SMS)
Swire Pacific Offshore
Tanzanian Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC)
TGS
Total
Turkish Petroleum Corporation
Uksnoy & Co AS
Vestland Marine
Volstad Maritime
WesternGeco
Woodside
YPF
