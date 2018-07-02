The Banker's Latest Rankings Show Chinese Banks Dominate, While Western Europe Catches Up

LONDON, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Europe's banks are starting to recover after several bad years, according to The Banker's latest ranking of the Top 1000 World Banks. But they are no match for Chinese banks which strengthened their grip on the ranking. India's banks were the worst performing.

Western Europe's banks increased their share of global banking profits from 13% to 20% helped by strong performances in France, Germany and the UK and a turnaround in Italy. Major banks such as Italy's UniCredit, the UK's Royal Bank of Scotland and Credit Suisse helped this recovery by moving back into the black after heavy losses. UniCredit climbed 21 places to 24th in the overall ranking with a 79% capital uplift.

Last year European banks held the top ten places in a table of largest losses but this year Indian banks hold six of the ten places. Chinese and Indian banks are a story of contrasting fortunes. For the first time, Chinese banks hold the top four places in the overall ranking based on Tier 1 capital with ICBC remaining top for the sixth year running.

Chinese banks account for four of the top five banks with the highest profits and together make nearly one third of global profits. ICBC grew its capital by $43 billion which is like adding a Standard Chartered or a UBS. Chinese banks together increased their capital by $337bn or 20%.

The other standout country in Asia is South Korea where the banks added $8bn in overall profits, an increase of 81%, close to the total annual profits of either Malaysia or Denmark. The profits uplift of South Korea's banks was the fifth highest in the world. But North Korea -- whose leader Kim Jong Un recently met with US president Donald Trump -- does not have a single bank in the ranking.

The highest losses were in India where the banks turned a $7.9bn profit into a $9.2 bn loss, the largest in the world. India's public sector banks lent excessively and are now paying the price.

The Banker's editor Brian Caplen says: "Finally, after some dismal years in European banking we are seeing a recovery. Losses in Greece and Portugal are much less while France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and the UK all saw big increases.

"Chinese banks are increasing their lead in terms of capital and profits putting more distance between themselves and the big American banks. But Indian banks had a terrible year as the central bank pushed them to clean up their balance sheets."

In the other BRIC countries, continuing economic problems in Brazil meant the banks had a flat year while Russia provided the worst performing bank in the ranking. Otkritie recorded the highest losses and the lowest regulatory capital ratio. But Russian banks as a whole performed well with the giant Sberbank increasing profits 47% to be the world's 10th most profitable bank and climbing five places to 31st in the main ranking.

In the Middle East the new regional leader is First Abu Dhabi Bank, as a result of last year's merger, while Africa's banks delivered the highest returns with a 26% return on capital.

TABLES

GLOBAL TABLES

Top 10 World Banks Rank (Previous) Bank Country Tier 1 Capital ($bn) 1. (1.) ICBC China 324 2. (2.) China Construction Bank China 272 3. (4.) Bank of China China 224 4. (6.) Agricultural Bank of China China 218 5. (3.) JP Morgan Chase US 209 6. (5.) Bank of America US 191 7. (8.) Wells Fargo US 178 8. (7.) Citigroup US 165 9. (10.) Mitsubishi UFJ Japan 153 10. (9.) HSBC UK 151

Top 5 Biggest Moves from Loss to Profit ($m) Bank Country Pre-tax profits Previous Recovery UniCredit Italy 7,823 - 10,884 18,706 RBS UK 3,026 - 5,040 8,065 Banco BPM Italy 3, 021 - 2,418 5,439 Credit Suisse Switzerland 1,830 - 2,222 4,051 Deutsche Bank Germany 1,480 - 853 2,332

UK TABLES

Top 5 Countries by Increase in Profits ($mn) Country Pre-tax profits Increase % Change China 321,686 29,345 10 Italy 18,240 28,925 271 UK 37,319 20,194 118 US 225,399 11,617 5 S. Korea 17,599 7,897 81

Top 7 UK banks following CBYG/Virgin merger Rank Top 1000 Rank Bank Tier 1 Capital ($bn) % change 1. (10.) HSBC 151 9.4 2. (18.) Barclays 73 3.6 3. (35.) RBS 53 7.1 4. (38.) Lloyds 49 8.7 5. (41.) Standard Chartered* 45 6.1 6. (119.) Nationwide** 12 -10.0 7. (est 161.) CBYG/Virgin 9

