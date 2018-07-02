

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen extended its early rally against its most major counterparts in early New York deals on Monday.



The yen climbed to 111.31 against the franc and 145.19 against the pound, from its early near a 3-week low of 111.98 and a 10-day low of 146.49, respectively.



The yen reversed from an early low of 129.50 against the euro, rising to 128.59.



The yen strengthened to a 1-1/2-year high of 74.33 against the kiwi, off its early 5-day low of 75.27.



The yen advanced to 81.33 against the aussie, from an early 2-week low of 82.11.



The next resistance for the yen is seen around 109.00 against the franc, 143.00 against the pound, 127.00 against the euro, 72.00 against the kiwi and 80.00 against the aussie.



