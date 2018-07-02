CipherLoc Corporation: CipherLoc Appoints Dr. Milton Mattox Vice President of Sales and Marketing

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2018 / CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK), a leading provider of highly-secure data protection technology, today announced that it has appointed Dr. Milton Mattox as vice president of sales and marketing. Mattox is an experienced, senior technology executive with an extensive background in software engineering, application development, IT infrastructure and team management. This includes a proven track record of transforming and accelerating technology development and delivery in alignment with the goals of global businesses. His professional experience includes an executive vice president position at Lucent Technologies with executive level experience at Intuit, Mitel, SHPS, Narus India, Cigna, and CGI.

Michael DeLaGarza, CipherLoc's CEO, stated, "Milton brings a unique blend of commercial and government relationships at the most senior levels, deep technological capability and proven organizational leadership. I have known Milton and his work over the past five years, and he consulted with CipherLoc prior to accepting this role, proving himself and his ability to open doors at the highest levels. We are excited to move forward building on our initial contract successes and broadening our customer base as we continue to grow."

Dr. Mattox holds a Doctorate in Organization and Leadership from the University of San Francisco, an M.B.A from City University of Seattle, a Bachelor of Science, Electronic Engineering Technology from DeVry University and a Global Leadership Certification Program, Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Mattox will be based in Scottsdale, AZ, where CipherLoc is presently opening a sales office and expects to hire additional sales staff to increase its West Coast sales focus.

About CipherLoc Corporation (OTCQB: CLOK)

CipherLoc Corporation is a data security solutions company whose vision is simple - Protect the World's Data. Our highly innovative solutions are based on our patented Polymorphic Cipher Engine which is designed to enable an ironclad layer of protection to be added to existing products, services, or applications. We deliver solutions that are highly secure, synergistic, and scalable. In short, we keep information safe in today's highly dangerous world. For further information, please go to www.cipherloc.net.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact

Matt Kreps

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

214-597-8200

mkreps@darrowir.com

SOURCE: CipherLoc Corporation