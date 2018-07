LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) is acquiring Bloomsbury AI, a U.K.-based company that specializes in natural language processing, TechCrunch reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report said Facebook plans to use the acquisition in part to help fight fake news. The company is reportedly paying between $23 million and $30 million for Bloomsbury AI, through a mixture of cash and stock.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX