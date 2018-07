TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Powerhouse Enrgy (PHE.L) said that it is in discussions with a number of potential industrial customers regarding the use of its technology including Toyota but no agreements have been entered into and there can be no certainty any agreements will be reached.



Powerhouse Enrgy noted an article in the weekend press that it is working with Toyota for the use of a Powerhouse DMG system.



