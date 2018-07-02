State-of-the-art centre supports Digital Operations journey for global firms, traversing from RPA to AI and beyond

Symphony Ventures, the global services firm specialising in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) and Intelligent Automation (IA), announces the launch of their new Robotic Operations Centre (ROC) in Krakow, Poland.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005593/en/

Official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Symphony ROC Krakow. (pictured L-R) Magda Fortuna-Sanocka, Ian Barkin, David Brain, David Poole, Bill Thomas, Pascal Baker and Gabriela Kostkowski (Photo: Business Wire).

This state-of-the-art operations centre is designed to centrally monitor, manage and maintain millions of automated processes on behalf of Symphony's global client base, spanning an ever-growing list of RPA platforms that Symphony supports. The ROC, which is already being leveraged by clients in Healthcare, Telecommunications, Banking and Insurance, will also be home to the largest team of intelligent automation specialists with diverse capabilities ranging from intelligent image capture to advanced AI and big data analysis.

The centre offers clients world-class capabilities in the following areas:

1. Automation design, configuration, orchestration and optimization;

2. RPA, Machine Learning, web, workflow and front-end development skills;

3. Support, maintenance, hosting and acceleration of Intelligent Automation programs;

4. Creative space and workshop facilities for hosting ideation and innovation days;

5. Education and training for staff, clients and the wider Shared Services and BPO community.

David Poole, CEO and Co-Founder of Symphony Ventures, commented that "the new ROC brings together technology, people and methodology, gleaned from hundreds of successful large-scale implementations, to create not only a place to manage automation, but also a space to think about the future of work, learn about the art-of-the-possible and challenge the status quo around what modern business could and should look like."

Additionally, Poole adds that "as enterprises think beyond pilots and move into more strategic deployments to enable true Digital Operations, they must consider a broad range of tools, capabilities and operating realities that are often cost prohibitive to build in-house. They now must integrate operations and supporting functions necessary to create and manage a holistic new landscape of work."

During the event, guests were introduced to several global initiatives ongoing at Symphony, including efforts to advance the automation of front-office functions through holistic use of chatbots, and other cognitive tools. Guests were also shown the 24/7 robot monitoring and maintenance capabilities, currently delivered for high profile clients in the US and Europe.

The decision to establish the ROC in Krakow comes from the long relationship Symphony's founders have enjoyed with the city having setup some of the earliest delivery capabilities in Krakow in the mid-90s. "We went back to our roots," said Ian Barkin, Symphony Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "We have long valued the excellent teams we've built in Krakow and knew the labour market was a perfect place to find the level of quality, innovation and service that we hire at Symphony. The result speaks for itself."

A guest of honour at the grand opening, Lech Kaczanowski, Director of the Department for International Trade at the British Embassy Warsaw, added "this centre, and the team Symphony has built, is a testament to the benefits available to UK enterprises who tap into the local talent pool. Symphony is a true UK Tech Ambassador, setting new standards in a very competitive industry."

The launch of the new centre was attended by clients, vendor partners, analysts and local dignitaries, and featured two days of festivities and presentations highlighting client use cases, industry trends, product demonstrations and a preview of Symphony's soon-to-be-released automation-as-a-service platform which will be formally announced in the coming weeks and is positioned to revolutionize how enterprises digitise operations.

About Symphony Ventures

Symphony Ventures is a global consulting, implementation and managed services firm specializing in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Intelligent Automation and other inspired delivery models to help enterprise clients digitize operations. Symphony bills itself as the "Digital Ops One-Stop-Shop" offering a full suite of services, including the training, hosting, and AI-enabled platforms that organizations today are looking for. Symphony has clients in more than 25 countries in every major industry and works with a roster of leading software providers including UiPath, Blue Prism, Thoughtonomy, NICE Systems, eNate, ABBYY and Celaton. In response to changing market trends, the company continues to expand its digital ecosystem of tools to offer expanded solutions for clients.

Symphony has headquarters in London and offices in the U.S., Poland, Latin America and India. Founded in 2014, Symphony has been ranked an RPA Service leader by HfS Research, a leading service delivery automation (SDA) provider by Everest Group, a Cool Vendor by Gartner and received the 2017 Blue Prism Partner Award for Best Practice and Implementation. For more information, visit http://www.symphonyhq.com and follow the company on Twitter at @SymphonyVenture or LinkedIn as Symphony Ventures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005593/en/

Contacts:

Symphony Ventures

Kourtney Barnes, 617-487-2415

Kourtney.barnes@symphonyhq.com