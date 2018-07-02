Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EcoVista PLC (EVTP) EcoVista PLC: Issue of Equity 02-Jul-2018 / 14:54 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Issue of Equity Ecovista PLC ("Ecovista" or the "Company") Issue of Equity The Directors of Ecovista are pleased to announce that the Company has raised a total of GBP299,950. GBP299,950 by way of a subscription for 857,000,000 new ordinary shares at a price of 0.035p pence per share from SVS Securities Ltd this will give them a 15.73% holding in the company. Following the issue of the shares above, Ecovista has a total of 5,447,315,699 ordinary shares in issue. The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Ecovista Plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement. Louise Stokely ECOVISTA Plc Tel: +44 (0) 1279 654151 e-mail admin@ecovistaplc.com NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: Alexander David Securities Limited David Scott - Corporate Finance James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820 http://www.ad-securities.com 49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA Date 02/07/2018 ISIN: GB00B0W5NJ22 Category Code: IOE TIDM: EVTP Sequence No.: 5707 EQS News ID: 700763 End of Announcement EQS News Service

