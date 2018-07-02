Centerbridge Partners, L.P. ("Centerbridge") and Reservoir Capital Group, L.L.C. ("Reservoir") have agreed to acquire a minority stake in Amedeo Capital Limited ("Amedeo") as part of their continued investment strategy in the aviation industry. Amedeo will acquire the U.S. management subsidiary of Intrepid Aviation Holdings Group ("Intrepid") and will make a minority investment in Intrepid as part of a broader strategic partnership where Amedeo will provide management and aircraft support services to Intrepid.

Intrepid, to be rebranded in due course, will continue to operate in Ireland along with its professional team and has entered into a multi-year aircraft management and services agreement with Amedeo. Amedeo is one of the largest wide-body aircraft asset managers, with aviation assets under management that now exceed $8 billion, including two publicly listed vehicles on the LSE. Intrepid will benefit from Amedeo's long-standing relationships with OEMs and top tier global airline customers, as well as its scalable platform to support future growth and expansion.

Doug Winter will become Vice Chairman of Amedeo and Mike Lungariello will become the Chief Financial Officer.

"Amedeo remains focused on delivering unique and flexible solutions while building long-term partnerships with airlines and investors. Both companies will benefit from increased scale, synergies and talent that exist between the two platforms, and enhanced expertise in developing access to permanent capital investment channels. We are very pleased to welcome Doug and Mike to Amedeo and are excited to further augment Amedeo's capabilities with their significant experience in the aviation industry," said Mark Lapidus, CEO of Amedeo.

J.P. Morgan acted as financial advisor to Intrepid Aviation. Jefferies acted as financial advisor to both Centerbridge and Reservoir. Goldman Sachs acted as financial advisor to Amedeo. Milbank, Tweed Hadley McCloy acted as legal counsel representing Centerbridge, Sullivan Cromwell acted as legal counsel representing Reservoir, and Clifford Chance acted as legal counsel representing Amedeo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005637/en/

Contacts:

Amedeo

Irena Badelska, +44 7595 0555 81

Head of Business Development and IR

Irena.Badelska@amedeo.aero

www.amedeo.aero