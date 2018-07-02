Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Results of Annual General Meeting 02-Jul-2018 / 17:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Results of Annual General Meeting 2 July 2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that on June 29, 2018 the Annual general meeting of PJSC NCSP shareholders approved the following decisions: 1. To approve the annual report for 2017. 2. To approve the annual financial statements for 2017. 3. To approve the decision not to distribute the profits of the year 2017 in the amount of 30,469,767,235 rubles 52 kopecks and not to declare dividends on ordinary shares on the results of 2017, due to the dividends payment restrictions associated with judicial prohibitions on the profits distribution and payment of dividends in respect of the PJSC NCSP Group. 4. Not to pay remuneration to members of the Board of Directors who are non-state employees for work in the Board of Directors for the period from 01 January 2018, until the election of a new Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders of the Company. 5. To pay remuneration to members of the Audit Commission, except those in public service, in the amount of 12 000 rubles each. 6. To elect the following persons to the Board of Directors: -Sergey Andronov -Maxim Grishanin -Sergey Kireev -Dmitriy Pristanskov -Aleksandr Tikhonov -Rashid Sharipov 7. To elect the following persons to the Audit Commission: - Viktor Borodayenko - Nikita Kozhemyakin - Nikolay Melnikov - Sergey Serdyuk 8. To approve PricewaterhouseCoopers JSC as the auditor for 2018. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com For investment companies: ABurykin@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: AGM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5708 EQS News ID: 700811 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 02, 2018 10:30 ET (14:30 GMT)