Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
PR Newswire

Exchange Rates for the Second Quarter of 2018

VALLETTA, Malta, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The net foreign exchange impact of the Kindred Group's main trading currencies against its reporting currency of GBP is shown in the tables below. While this has no material impact on the underlying development of the Kindred Group's business, it does affect the reported results when translated into GBP.

The weighted average impact of GBP against the Kindred Group's main currencies was a positive impact on Gross winnings revenue of approximately 1 per cent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the same period of 2017.

Balance sheet rates:






Rate to GBP

30-Jun-18


30-Jun-17


YoY Delta

SEK

11.797


10.963


-7.6%

NOK

10.735


10.885


1.4%

EUR

1.129


1.137


0.7%

DKK

8.411


8.457


0.5%

AUD

1.782


1.689


-5.5%







Income statement averages for the quarter:






Rate to GBP

Avg Q2 18


Avg Q2 17


YoY Delta

SEK

11.792


11.261


-4.7%

NOK

10.906


10.888


-0.2%

EUR

1.141


1.163


1.9%

DKK

8.501


8.647


1.7%

AUD

1.798


1.705


-5.5%







This information is such that Kindred Group plc is required to disclose under the EU Directive of Market Abuse Regulation.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Inga Lundberg, Investor Relations, +44 788 799 6116

© 2018 PR Newswire