Referring to the bulletin from Dome Energy AB's annual general meeting, held on June 20, 2018 , the company will carry out a reverse stock split in relations 1:50. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from Jul 3, 2018. The order book will not change. Short name: DOME Terms: Reverse split/Split: 1:50 Current ISIN: SE0000548281 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: July 2, 2018 New ISIN code: SE0011415710 First day of trading with new ISIN code: July 3, 2018 For further information about the split, please contact Dome Energy AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.