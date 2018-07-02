LGfL and Avantis Education Announce Strategic Partnership

GLOUCESTER, England, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

LGfL and Avantis are delighted to announce a strategic partnership to accelerate Virtual and Augmented Reality learning across nearly 3,000 schools in the UK.

The initiative will save an estimated £500,000 and provide free access to the award-winning ClassVR portal containing hundreds of VR and AR resources, CPD opportunities and access to discounted equipment.

Launched alongside the partnership is a VR Champions Programme which will provide 50 schools with the opportunity to embed Virtual and Augmented Reality within their classroom. The Champions will be VR centres of excellence and drive best practise of VR and AR usage in the classroom and support other schools who are benefiting from this new generation of technology.

Both ClassVR and LGfL are very excited about this new partnership, with John Jackson, CEO for London Grid for Learning commenting: "With this new partnership with Avantis, LGfL is delighted to be able to offer LGfL schools advantageous pricing for the innovative ClassVR product to accelerate the development of AR and VR in the capital and beyond. Our Let's Get Digital team of former teachers will kick-start this programme with the aim of leading the UK education community in the largest regional implementation of VR in schools the UK."

Huw Williams, Marketing Director for Avantis Education commented:

"It's great to work with LGfL on this exciting new initiative. The technology offers so many different learning experiences and with the support of the VR Champions, we're looking forward to seeing how the schools will innovate their teaching and learning through the use of VR. The engagement from user schools to date has been incredible and this is another great step to making VR and AR an integral part of UK classrooms."

