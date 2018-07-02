First Advantage Opens European Data Centre in Amsterdam

ATLANTA and AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responding to the needs of its clients, First Advantage (http://www.fadv.com/), the Symphony Technology Group company providing background screening solutions for employers, today announced details of its new EU data centre. Strategically located in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, this state-of-the-art facility is particularly timely given Europe's new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which became effective May 25, 2018.

First Advantage Chief Infrastructure Officer and Executive Vice President, Nick Grecco, said, "We listened to the needs of our clients, especially given their growing concerns over EU-regulated data privacy and compliance. After considering a number of countries, our decision to locate our new data centre in The Netherlands was driven by its exceptional power infrastructure and business-friendly environment."

Executive Vice President of Global Clients & Strategy and EMEA, Suzanne Mastrofski, added, "Our Enterprise Advantage global platform automatically routes data for U.S. candidates to our US data centre and holds customer data for all other countries in our new state-of-the-art EU data centre in Amsterdam. This enables our clients to have the confidence their data and that of their candidates is secure, protected to the highest standards and complies with GDPR."

Enterprise Advantage is First Advantage's broad coverage model that can centralise or regionalise consistency of screening processes and program visibility. Tailored to the requirements of each enterprise, it includes worldwide background screening, criminal background checks, identity verification, drug screening and finger printing services with multilingual ordering capabilities and a built-in compliance engine. Enterprise Advantage integrates with many popular applicant tracking systems (ATS). More information can be accessed here: https://fadv.com/resources/ds-enterprise-background-check.aspx (https://fadv.com/resources/ds-enterprise-background-check.aspx)

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. More information about First Advantage can be accessed at www.fadv.com (http://www.fadv.com/).

