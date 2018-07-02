BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Total voting rights:



The issued share capital of the Company as at 29 June 2018 was 116,833,727

Ordinary Shares, excluding 2,132,273 shares which are held in treasury. Shares

held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 1.79% of the Company's total

issued share capital (118,966,000 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares)

are held in treasury at 29 June 2018.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the

market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of

116,833,727 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in,

or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:

S Beynsberger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 2639

2 July 2018