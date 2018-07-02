BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
London, July 2
Total voting rights:
The issued share capital of the Company as at 29 June 2018 was 116,833,727
Ordinary Shares, excluding 2,132,273 shares which are held in treasury. Shares
held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 1.79% of the Company's total
issued share capital (118,966,000 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares)
are held in treasury at 29 June 2018.
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the
market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of
116,833,727 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in,
or a change to their interest in the Company.
All enquiries:
S Beynsberger
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2639
2 July 2018