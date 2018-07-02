

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With an increase in spending on residential construction partly offset by a drop in spending on non-residential construction, the Commerce Department released a report on Monday showing U.S. construction spending climbed by slightly less than expected in the month of May.



The Commerce Department said construction spending rose by 0.4 percent to an annual rate of $1.310 trillion in May after advancing by 0.9 percent to a revised $1.305 trillion in April.



Economists had expected construction spending to increase by 0.5 percent compared to the 1.8 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.



The report said spending on private construction spending rose by 0.3 percent to an annual rate of $1.005 trillion, as spending on residential construction climbed by 0.8 percent to a rate of $553.8 billion but spending on non-residential construction fell by 0.3 percent to a rate of $451.5 billion.



Spending on public construction increased by 0.7 percent to an annual rate of $304.1 billion, with spending on education construction jumping by 0.9 percent to a rate of $74.3 billion while spending on highway construction dipped by 0.2 percent to a rate of $94.6 billion.



Compared to the same month a year ago, the Commerce Department said total construction spending in May was up by 4.5 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX