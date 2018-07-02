InnoEnergy has launched its energy management platforms with local partners in Sweden. The platform would help integrate renewable energy resources through battery storage management algorithms. An expansion into other markets is planned already.Utility renewable spinoff InnoEnergy has announced the launch of Power2U, in partnership with a range of Swedish local energy companies. Power2U is a platform spawning from InnoEnergy's innovation ecosystems that allows end users and energy companies to integrate renewable energy assets to the grid, while also improving stability. The partners Öresundkraft, ...

