sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

11,43 Euro		-0,345
-2,93 %
WKN: 851144 ISIN: US3696041033 Ticker-Symbol: GEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,426
11,433
18:42
11,42
11,43
18:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABB LTD
ABB LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABB LTD18,49-1,04 %
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY11,43-2,93 %