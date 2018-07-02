The company reports that its IoT ABB Ability platform connects to existing GE Industrial Solutions' installations. The company will supply its products to GE, with the GE brand name being retained. Access to the North-American market was named as one of the primary motivators for the acquisition. At the same time, the company inked a deal to support Be Power in the Italian market for dispatching services with its ABB Ability solution.Global power company ABB has announced the finalization of its acquisition of the General Electric Industrial Solutions branch (GEIS). The move marks the financial ...

