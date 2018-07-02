

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A leading business group typically allied with President Donald Trump is launching a campaign highlighting the potential threats posed by the administration's trade policies.



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce released an analysis Monday outlining the state-by-state impact of retaliatory tariffs from China, the European Union, Mexico, and Canada that have been imposed in reaction to new U.S. tariffs on imported goods.



A statement released by the Chamber of Commerce highlighted the threats posed to several states that voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election.



Chamber President and CEO Tom Donohue claimed tariffs are already beginning to take a toll on American businesses, workers, farmers, and consumers as overseas markets close to American-made products and prices increase in the U.S.



'Tariffs are simply taxes that raise prices for everyone,' Donohue said. 'Tariffs that beget tariffs that beget more tariffs only lead to a trade war that will cost American jobs and economic growth.'



'The administration is threatening to undermine the economic progress it worked so hard to achieve,' he added. 'We should seek free and fair trade, but this is just not the way to do it.'



Donohue called on the administration to reverse course and adopt smarter, more effective approaches for addressing trade concerns with commercial partners.



The Chamber of Commerce noted approximately $75 billion worth of U.S. exports will be subject to retaliatory tariffs as of this week and said escalating tit-for-tat trade actions promise to raise costs on American businesses and consumers.



The launch of the campaign by the Chamber of Commerce comes as tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports to the U.S. and a matching $34 billion worth of U.S. exports to China are due to take effect on July 6th.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX