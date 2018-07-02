

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire activist investor Daniel Loeb has stepped up pressure on Nestle SA (NSRGY, NSTR.L), urging the Swiss food giant to sell its stake in cosmetics company L'Oreal SA and split itself into three business units to accelerate growth.



Loeb, who acquired a $3.5 billion stake in Nestle about a year ago through his hedge fund Third Point LLC, said in a letter to the company's board that while Nestle has taken some steps consistent with his hedge fund's suggestions, the modest pace and magnitude of these changes suggested Nestle was satisfied with its position.



Loeb accused Nestle of following a 'muddled strategic approach' and not fully appreciating the rapidly occurring shifts in consumer behavior that threaten its future.



'Nestle's insular, complacent, and bureaucratic organization is overly complex, lethargic, and misses too many trends,' Loeb said in his letter.



Loeb noted that over the past year, Nestle's organic sales have weakened as the company continues to lose market share in key focus areas and its stock has under-performed. He also added that it was striking that Nestle still has no board member with external leadership expertise in the food and beverage industry.



Further, Loeb accused Nestle's management of not moving quickly enough to exit under-performing and non-strategic businesses, noting that the company has divested less than 2 percent of sales despite a thriving environment for global M&A.



Loeb urged Nestle to divest as much as 15 percent of its sales either through sales, spin-offs, or other methods to better align the company's portfolio around key categories.



He also called upon the company to sell its 'non-core' financial stake in L'Oreal since the board is unable to articulate a compelling long-term strategic rationale for its continued ownership.



According to the activist investor, Nestle should split internally into three divisions organized around beverages, nutrition and grocery to improve the company's focus, agility and accountability.



In a statement Monday, Nestle said it is on track to meet its 2020 goals for margin improvement, operating profit, and structural cost savings. The company added that its board and management 'take all shareholders' perspectives seriously and welcome their continued input.'



