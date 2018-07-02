Lumenis Unveils NuEra tight, Its High Power, Temperature-Controlled Top to Toe Radio Frequency Skin Laxity and Cellulite Treatment, at the 2018 Aesthetic Show

LAS VEGAS, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Lumenis Ltd., a global leader in energy-based technologies for aesthetic, surgical and ophthalmic applications, with over 50 years of innovation, is excited to announce its newest launch, NuEra tight- a non-invasive, intelligent temperature-controlled technology for both superficial and deep heating that treats a variety of conditions such as skin laxity and the appearance of cellulite.

Lumenis will be showcasing the newest addition to their portfolio, NuEra tight, through multiple activities at the 2018 Aesthetic Show in Las Vegas from July 6th - 8th, 2018. The FDA cleared, high-power device will be highlighted at two separate booths. Guests will be able to learn about the technology's ability to target problematic areas around the abdomen, flanks, buttocks, inner and outer thighs, upper arms, elbows, knees, bra and back fat as well as around the eyes, mouth, cheeks and neck thanks to the device's powerful, temperature-controlled RF technology.

"Lumenis is rounding out their repertoire of aesthetic solutions with the addition of the NuEra tight," said E. M. Zimmerman, MD, Cosmetic Surgeon, Nevada. "With a significant percentage of adult women being affected by some grade of cellulite, this fast, comfortable, non-invasive treatment provides my patients with the desired improved appearance, while ensuring safety thanks to the APIC temperature-control technology."

NuEra tight uses Automatic Power and Impedance Control (APIC), the next generation of temperature-control technology, to ensure safety and efficacy. The APIC automatically increases the RF power to the target temperature, delivering precise heating to the skin's surface with predictable results. This powerful RF technology emits at 470kHz and high 250W power to deliver the required amount of heat - precisely and deeply - for optimally effective, comfortable treatment with consistently successful results.

"We are proud to welcome a new era of fast, effective and versatile treatments for body and face with the NuEra tight," said Tzipi Ozer-Armon, CEO of Lumenis. "The Lumenis family is always looking for ways to further our expertise in RF technologies so we are excited to provide a treatment that is able to address all areas quickly, safely, and efficiently in a soothing experience that patients will enjoy."

During the weekend, Lumenis will have a grand presence at this year's Aesthetic Show, hosting a symposium where physicians will give an in-depth look at the latest innovations in RF waves. Key topics of focus will include monopolar, bipolar and TriPollar technologies as well as live demonstrations of the NuEra tight and Lumenis' innovative Legend Pro device.

In addition to the RF-Focused symposium, Lumenis will also be hosting two booths on the show floor. The primary booth (#609), will showcase all of Lumenis' offerings and allow attendees to experience their "3 in 1" super OxyGeneO facials firsthand. The second booth (#628), will spotlight the RF technologies in their portfolio, NuEra tight and Legend Pro.

Lumenis is a global leader in the field of minimally-invasive clinical solutions for the Surgical, Ophthalmology, and Aesthetic markets, and is a world-renowned expert in developing and commercializing innovative energy-based technologies, including Laser, Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio-Frequency (RF). For 50 years, Lumenis' ground-breaking products have redefined medical treatments and have set numerous technological and clinical gold-standards. Lumenis has successfully created solutions for previously untreatable conditions, as well as designed advanced technologies that have revolutionized existing treatment methods. Lumenis is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London and led by its four founders; Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. For more information visit: http://www.lumenis.com

