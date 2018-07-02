

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Will the historic election of an anti-establishment leftist as Mexican President bring about sea-change in already strained bi-lateral relations between the central American country and its northern neighbor?



If initial statements by Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and US President Donald Trump are any indicators, there is scope for hope.



Trump was one of the first world leaders to congratulate Obrador on his landslide victory in Mexico's presidential vote, saying he looks 'very much forward to working' with the 64-year-old leader.



'There is much to be done that will benefit both the United States and Mexico,' he said on Twitter.



In his victory speech, Obrador said he would seek 'friendly relations' with Washington.



However, it is too early to say upto what extent will Obrador, who has been highly critical of Trump, reach out to the US leader to forge better ties.



They have a number of tough issues to be resolved before any improvement to take place.



Trump strongly criticizes Mexico over trade and migration.



Trump, who on multiple times used derogatory remarks about Mexican immigrants, ordered the building of a wall along US-Mexico border to prevent Mexican immigrants illegally entering the country, and to stop the smuggling of drugs across the border.



Trump had vowed that his administration will make Mexico pay for the wall, but the southern neighbor had made it clear that it will not be footing the bill.



The outgoing Mexican president, Enrique Pena Nieto, has twice canceled plans to visit Washington over the issue.



Trump's policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border has evoked international outrage, and he was forced to decide against enforcing it.



The US President has also threatened to withdraw from the North American Free Trade Agreement between the US, Mexico and Canada, if his proposals to renegotiate the terms of the pact were not accepted.



Obrador clinched a landslide victory, defeating Conservative Ricardo Anaya of a right-left coalition and the ruling PRI's Jose Antonio Meade. Both the rival candidates acknowledged defeat shortly after voting ended.



The Leftist firebrand called on all Mexicans to reconcile and repeated his campaign pledge to review energy contracts for signs of corruption.



Facing the tough task of leading a country deluged in corruption scandals and ravaged by a bloody drug war, Obrador vowed that he will not spare anyone who is involved in corruption, not even those he calls 'brothers-in-arms'.



Obrador, who assumes office on December 1, promised to respect civil liberties and said he was 'not looking to construct a dictatorship, either open or hidden'.



