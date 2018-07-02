Regulatory News:

Press release Paris, 02 July 2018

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) announces the departure of Ian FitzSimons, Group General Counsel since 2002, member of the Executive Committee and of the Executive Board. After having led the Legal function for sixteen years, a period during which he built a team widely recognised for its expertise, Ian has decided to devote himself to new projects outside the Group. Pernod Ricard wishes to thank him for his contribution, notably as a key actor in the major acquisitions which have transformed the Group during Ian's tenure as General Counsel.

Ian will be replaced by Amanda Hamilton-Stanley, currently General Counsel at Chivas Brothers Ltd, effective September 1, 2018. Amanda will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and of the Executive Bureau.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €9,010 million in FY17. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

