Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY):

More than two years after the launch of Mery'21, Mercialys' CSR strategy, significant progress has been made in a number of areas. In 2017, the shopping centers reduced their water and energy consumption levels by 6% and 5% respectively, while increasing their waste recovery rate by 13%. At end-2017, the 38 photovoltaic systems in place across Mercialys' portfolio produced the equivalent of 86% of the energy consumed by the centers, up 17% since 2015. Lastly, 100% of the new leases signed in 2017 include an environmental schedule with a program of actions to reduce stores' environmental impacts and support the exchange of information between the lessor and lessee.

COLLABORATIVE APPROACH WITH RETAILERS

Building on this progress, and in line with its long-term value creation strategy, Mercialys wants to engage its tenants more in order to reduce the overall environmental impacts. Mercialys has therefore launched a collaborative approach focused on the treatment of waste in its centers. In partnership with Club Génération Responsable, which groups together around 60 retailers with a strong focus on CSR, Mercialys has rolled out a pioneering "waste workshop" initiative at two pilot centers. The aim is to ensure that equipment and procedures are aligned more effectively with retailers' operational needs, while further strengthening the educational and informational arrangements in place for teams to improve sorting as far upstream as possible. Around 20 retailers with strong commitments are already involved in these workshops.

AWARENESS CAMPAIGNS TO ENCOURAGE CUSTOMERS TO TAKE ACTION

To go even further, Mercialys is now using all the communications media available at its sites to raise awareness and engage customers in their center's environmental performance. For instance, the water and energy savings achieved, the electricity produced by the photovoltaic systems and the progress made with sorting waste are being shown on their center's screens, fencing and displays.

To encourage customers to take action, the centers are inviting them to adopt eco-friendly practices and developing the range of mobility services offered. 10,000 customers used car-sharing points at G La Galerie centers in 2017, and 40 electric vehicle charging points have been set up in the car parks.

RECOGNIZED COMMITMENT

Mercialys' commitment to sustainable development was recognized several times in 2017. It won the Trophées CNCC "community living" award for the La Galerie Cap Costières de Nîmes center and was recognized in the real estate industry's top environmental performance benchmarks (GRESB, CDP)*. Lastly, Mercialys achieved BREEAM In-Use certification for 21 of its shopping centers in 2017, with 46% of the portfolio in terms of value now certified.

*GRESB: leading international benchmark that assesses the CSR policies and performances of real estate companies each year. In 2017, Mercialys retained its Green Star status and was ranked 26th in the Global Retail category.

CDP: Carbon Disclosure Project, an international non-profit organization that researches the impacts of major listed companies in terms of CO2 emissions and climate change. In 2017, for its first participation in the CDP, Mercialys achieved an excellent rating of "A-".

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on retail property. At December 31, 2017, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,185 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 178 million on an annualized basis. At December 31, 2017, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.7 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2017, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to the Mercialys registration document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2017 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180702005703/en/

Contacts:

Mercialys

Analysts investors:

Alexandre Leroy, +33(0)1 53 65 24 39

aleroy@mercialys.com

or

Press:

Gwenaëlle Allaire, +33(0)1 53 70 23 34

gallaire@mercialys.com