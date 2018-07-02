Disclosure made according to the requirements of Article 14 of the law of 2 May 2007

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex") discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 29 June 2018, UBS Group AG notified Ontex that it holds, as a result of the acquisition of voting securities or voting rights, 4,500,306 shares in Ontex and so has crossed the threshold of 5.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex to 5.47%.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 29 June 2018

Date Threshold Crossed: 25 June 2018

Threshold Crossed: 5.00%

Notification by:

UBS Group AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zurich

Denominator on the date of notification: 82,347,218 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

Notification from UBS Group AG

(A) Voting rights Previous Notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities UBS Group AG 0 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS AG 346,276 0 0.42% 0.00% UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited 29,879 0 0.04% 0.00% UBS Asset Management Trust Company 2,947 0 0.00% 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) S.A. 108,365 0 0.13% 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 50,862 0 0.06% 0.00% UBS Limited 67,452 0 0.08% 0.00% UBS Third Party Management Company S.A 26,519 0 0.03% 0.00% Total 632,300 0 0.77% 0.00%

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement UBS AG Right to recall lent shares Anytime 2,055,844 2.50% Physical UBS Switzerland AG Right to recall lent shares Anytime 186,130 0.23% Physical UBS AG Equity Swaps 01.03.2023 Anytime 1,626,032 1.97% Cash TOTAL 3,868,006 4.70%

# of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A B) 4,500,306 5.47%

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

The full chain of control is available at this link.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings in voting rights of UBS Group AG, held directly by controlled undertakings going above 5% on 25 June 2018. This was caused by an increase in the Trading Book holdings of the aforementioned entities going above 5% and therefore no longer being exempt from reporting.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international provider of personal hygiene solutions, with expertise in baby care, feminine care and adult care.

Employing 11,000 passionate people all over the world, Ontex has a presence in 22 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is part of the Bel20 and STOXX Europe 600.

To keep up with the latest news, visit www.ontexglobal.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

