Under the liquidity agreement signed between the Company and Rothschild & Cie Banque, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2018:

0 share

93.652.314,00

For information, on December 31, 2017, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

2.250.000 shares

51.784.706,00

CARREFOUR

French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 936 694 527,50 €

Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France

Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051

Carrefour