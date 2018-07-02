Regulatory News:
Carrefour (Paris:CA):
Under the liquidity agreement signed between the Company and Rothschild & Cie Banque, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30, 2018:
- 0 share
- 93.652.314,00
For information, on December 31, 2017, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:
- 2.250.000 shares
- 51.784.706,00
CARREFOUR
French société anonyme with a share capital of 1 936 694 527,50 €
Registered office: 33 avenue Emile Zola 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt France
Registered at the Nanterre Commercial and Companies Registry under number 652 014 051
