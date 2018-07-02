

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has warned the United States that imposing tariffs on cars imported from Europe will harm trade, growth and jobs in the US and abroad.



The Commission's warning was part of a response to a request by the U.S. Department of Commerce for EU comments in the framework of an on-going investigation on the impact of automotive imports on the US national security.



In the European Union's view, this current investigation lacks legitimacy, factual basis and violates international trade rules, just as the similar investigation that led to the imposition of steel and aluminium tariffs earlier this year.



In its 11-page submission, the Commission states that the EU's internal analysis 'shows that an additional import tariff of 25 percent, applied to automobiles and automotive parts, would have a negative impact on US GDP in the order of $13-14 billion USD.'



The EU reiterated its opposition to the proliferation of measures taken on supposed national security grounds for the purposes of economic protection.



This development not only harms trade, growth and jobs in the US and abroad, but also weakens the bonds with friends and allies, and shifts the attention away from the shared strategic challenges that genuinely threaten the market-based Western economic model, the Commission said in its comments.



The EU and the US industry specialise in largely different market segments and over the last 5 years imports from the EU have been stable, the Commission noted. The executive wing of the European bloc made it clear that 'While there is no economic threat to the US automobile industry which is healthy, imposing restrictive measures would in fact undermine the current positive trends of the US automobile sector'.



Several European car companies operate in the US, and export about 60 percent of their US production to other countries, improving the US trade balance and providing 120,000 direct and 420,000 indirect jobs.



Trade restrictions are likely to lead to higher input costs for US based producers, thus in effect becoming a tax on American consumers, in the opinion of the European Commission. It warned that the impact of potential new US tariffs on imported cars would be aggravated significantly by the likely countermeasures of US trading partners. The Commission cited the reaction to tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports.



The EU has also requested the United States to allow it to participate in the public hearing to be held by the Department of Commerce scheduled for 19 and 20 July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX