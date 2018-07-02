Planet Hollywood Hotels: Pura Vida Costa Rica! Announcing Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts Curated Hollywood Themed Excursions

SAINT MICHAEL, Barbados, July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest and hottest resort in Costa Rica, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/500-resort-credit), announces the debut of PH Experiences (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/ph-experiences), an exclusive way to explore the famous landscapes of Costa Rica. Located in the Pacific Coast just north of Playa Panama, the Papagayo Gulf of Costa Rica's Guanacaste province is the ultimate destination for a Hollywood-inspired vacation.

Vacation like a Star (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/vacation-like-a-star) at the new Planet Hollywood resort, featuring PH Experience's adventurous excursions where guests can channel their favorite action-adventure star. Whether guests prefer action flicks, dramas, documentaries, comedies or thrillers, chances are that Planet Hollywood Costa Rica has something to make their vacation-dreams come true! Vacationers can also enjoy interactive memorabilia, watch new releases on PHTV in-suite and throughout the resort, relax in a luxurious Hollywood-inspired Spa, dine at exclusive international restaurants and cool off in refreshing pools.

Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of nature, and yearn for memorable adventures, PH Experiences (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/ph-experiences) is the ultimate line-up of Costa Rican excursions. There's a unique adventure to fill each day, including hikes through vast vegetation to a magnificent waterfall, walks alongside the famed Blue River, enjoying Costa Rica's tropical jungle treasures, or experiencing an unforgettable promenade inside an exotic butterfly sanctuary. Vacationers can experience Hollywood like true explorers in a breathtaking landscape that will leave them feeling like part of their favorite Hollywood movie.

Escape to Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica and engage in curated adventures to discover the wonders of the famed province of Guanacaste, while learning about the region's rich biodiversity. Take advantage of a $500 Resort Credit (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/500-resort-credit) and up to 60% off on bookings for a limited time.

About Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica

Located in the exclusive Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, Planet Hollywood Costa Rica (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica) will offer guests a fashionable all-inclusive vacation, surrounded by natural wonders, cultural richness and only-here experiences to explore. Boasting five-star accommodations and amenities, the resort features 294 luxury suites (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/sleep-famously), eight different venues for wining and dining, PUMPED Fitness Center (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/ph-spa), PH Spa (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica/explore-our-planet/ph-spa), two serene swimming pools and a splash zone. From the authentic Hollywood memorabilia located throughout the resort to the locals and staff that teach the language of Pura Vida, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica strikes the perfect balance between the Planet Hollywood lifestyle and that of one of the most peaceful and bio-diverse countries in the world.

