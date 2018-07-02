PT Expo China 2018 returns September 26-29

BEIJING, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the ICT ecosystem's main gatherings PT Expo China 2018 (PTEXPO18) will return to China National Convention Center, Beijing from September 26-29, 2018.

The event hosted by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology this year focuses on how technologies improve efficiency and make everyday life far more convenient and interesting. A series of cross-industry projects will be showcased like Tech+Culture, Tech+Healthcare, Tech+Transportation, Tech+Tourism, and Tech+Education.

Among all of the advances, digitalization projects led by the tech giant Tencent and the Forbidden City have generated a great deal of interest: how ICTs blur the boundary between old and new and promote precious cultural heritage sites.

The event's industry-changing conference ICT China High Level Forum will consist of more than 20 summits, sub-forums, and awards. Hot topics will be debated including AI, 5G, IoT, Connected Cars, Future City, Cloud Services, Network Infrastructure, Intelligent Terminals, SDN/NFV, and MEC. Telecom towers will also be a trending subject as TowerXchange Global Summit will take part, for the first time in China, joined by leading tower companies and mobile operators worldwide.

China's national 5G progress, which comes to the 3rd phase of technology R&D trial, will again reveal the results during the 5G Summit. In light of the 5G standard finalized by 3GPP recently, the trial results are considered critical regarding to China's 5G capacity toward commercialization.

Over 400 key players and innovative SMEs in the ecosystem convened last year at PTEXPO17, including China Telecom, China Mobile, Chine Unicom, China Tower, Ericsson, Fiberhome, Huawei, Nokia, Potevio, VERTIV, YOFC, and ZTE. 59,600 attendees were recorded, making the event one of biggest ICT festivals in Asia.

Registration for PT Expo China 2018 is now open. For more info, visit: www.ptexpo.com.cn.