Key Figures

30.6.2018

Performance

30.6.2018* MTD FYTD CYTD NAV CHF 170.50 0.7% 5.8% 8.6% Share Price CHF 157.20 -2.3% 13.0% 22.1% Total Net Assets CHF 1'186 million

* Factoring in the cash dividend of CHF 5.50 per registered share as paid out on 29 June 2018.

Based on the current NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments AG expects a gain of approx. CHF 66 million for the first quarter of the 2018/2019 financial year.