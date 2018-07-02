Key Figures
30.6.2018
Performance
30.6.2018*
MTD
FYTD
CYTD
NAV
CHF 170.50
0.7%
5.8%
8.6%
Share Price
CHF 157.20
-2.3%
13.0%
22.1%
Total Net Assets
CHF 1'186 million
* Factoring in the cash dividend of CHF 5.50 per registered share as paid out on 29 June 2018.
Based on the current NAV, HBM Healthcare Investments AG expects a gain of approx. CHF 66 million for the first quarter of the 2018/2019 financial year.
MTD
Month to Date
FYTD
Financial Year to Date (since 1.4.2018)
CYTD
Calendar Year to Date (since 1.1.2018)