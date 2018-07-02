sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,16 Euro		+0,02
+0,09 %
WKN: A143G0 ISIN: NL0011540547 Ticker-Symbol: AB2 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AEX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ABN AMRO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ABN AMRO GROUP NV 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,13
22,255
18:34
22,14
22,23
18:34
02.07.2018 | 18:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ABN AMRO does not intend to call AT1 instruments

ABN AMRO does not intend to call AT1 instruments


ABN AMRO has taken notice of a press release, issued by the Ministry of Finance on 29 June 2018, regarding the loss of tax deductibility of AT1 (Additional Tier 1) instruments as from 1 January 2019. ABN AMRO continues to value the role of AT1 in its capital structure.

Based on this publication, ABN AMRO has no intention to exercise the tax call in the EUR 1,000m 5.75%, perpetual AT1 (XS1278718686) and the EUR 1,000m, 4.75%, perpetual AT1 (XS1693822634) instruments.

ABN AMRO Press Office ABN AMRO Investor Relations
Jarco de Swart Dies Donker
Senior Press Officer Head of Investor Relations
pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:pressrelations@nl.abnamro.com) investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com (mailto:investorrelations@nl.abnamro.com)
+31 20 6288900 +31 20 6282282

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

ABN AMRO does not intend to call AT1 instruments (http://hugin.info/172722/R/2202738/854530.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ABN AMRO via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)