ABN AMRO does not intend to call AT1 instruments

ABN AMRO has taken notice of a press release, issued by the Ministry of Finance on 29 June 2018, regarding the loss of tax deductibility of AT1 (Additional Tier 1) instruments as from 1 January 2019. ABN AMRO continues to value the role of AT1 in its capital structure.

Based on this publication, ABN AMRO has no intention to exercise the tax call in the EUR 1,000m 5.75%, perpetual AT1 (XS1278718686) and the EUR 1,000m, 4.75%, perpetual AT1 (XS1693822634) instruments.

This press release is published by ABN AMRO Group N.V. and contains inside information within the meaning of article 7 (1) to (4) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation)

