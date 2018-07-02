Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

JSC VTB Bank (VTBR) Notification of PDMR transaction 02-Jul-2018 / 17:39 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Olga Dergunova 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Deputy President - Chairman of the Management Board b) Initial Initial notification notification/Am endment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VTB Bank (PJSC) b) LEI 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i ) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of Share the financial instrument, type of instrument RU000A0JP5V6 Identification code b) Nature of the purchase transaction c) Price(s) and Price Volume volume(s) 0.05 (RUB - Russian 190000 Ruble) d) Aggregated Total: 9978.80 (RUB - Russian Ruble) information Aggregated 190000 volume Price 0.05 (RUB - Russian Ruble) e) Date of the 2018-05-10 transaction f) Place of the Public Joint-Stock Company "Moscow Exchange transaction MICEX-RTS" ISIN: US46630Q2021 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: VTBR LEI Code: 253400V1H6ART1UQ0N98 Sequence No.: 5709 EQS News ID: 700843 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 02, 2018 11:39 ET (15:39 GMT)