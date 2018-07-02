

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended the first day of the new trading week with modest losses. After a weak start to the day, the markets recovered some ground in early trade, before settling into a sideways pattern.



Concerns over global trade continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese imports to the U.S. and a matching $34 billion worth of U.S. exports to China are due to take effect on July 6th.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.76 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.69 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.59 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.55 percent and the CAC of France fell 0.88 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.17 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.93 percent.



In Frankfurt, ThyssenKrupp shed 1.01 percent after it signed a definitive agreement with Tata Steel to create a new company by combining their European steel businesses in a 50/50 joint venture.



In Paris, Airbus declined 2.54 percent. The global aerospace major will miss its delivery target for Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo narrow-body jets this year, after problems with the engines caused an almost three-month halt in shipments, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Grocery retailer Carrefour Group fell 0.94 percent after unveiling plans to form a global long-term purchasing alliance with British peer Tesco.



In London, Micro Focus jumped 1.36 percent after announcing sale of its SUSE business segment to Blitz 18-679 GmbH.



Vedanta Resources surged 26.47 percent after chairman Anil Agarwal's family trust agreed to buy the remaining minority stake in the company in a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds.



Meggitt climbed 6.35 percent after it increased its full year revenue forecast.



Nestle rose 0.70 percent in Zurich after U.S. activist investor Daniel Loeb ratcheted up pressure on the Swiss food giant to raise its financial returns and sell its stake in L'Oréal SA.



Cement giant LafargeHolcim dropped 1.76 percent. The company said it has terminated the liquidity enhancement agreement with Exane S.A. for its listing on Euronext Paris as of June 30, 2018.



Recordati sank 12.45 percent in Milan after a consortium of investment funds led by private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners agreed to buy a stake in the Italian pharmaceutical company at a discount.



The euro area unemployment rate held steady at the lowest level since late 2008, figures from Eurostat showed Monday. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 8.4 percent in May, the lowest since December 2008. The expected rate was 8.5 percent.



Eurozone factory activity grew at the weakest pace in more than a year in June, final data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell to an 18-month low of 54.9 in June from 55.5 in May. This was slightly below the flash estimate of 55.0.



The UK manufacturing sector growth remained subdued in June, survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The IHS Markit/ Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply factory Purchasing Managers' Index rose slightly to 54.4 in June from revised 54.3 in May. The score was almost four points below the 51-month high reached in November 2017. The expected reading was 54.2.



China's manufacturing sector continued to expand in June but the pace of growth slowed from May, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The factory Purchasing Managers' Index fell marginally to 51.0 in June from 51.1 in May. The score was forecast to remain unchanged at 51.1.



Growth in activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector unexpectedly accelerated in the month of June, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Monday.



The ISM said its purchasing managers index climbed to 60.2 in June after rising to 58.7 in May, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in manufacturing activity. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 58.4.



