On July 2nd 2018, Rémy Cointreau S.A. ("Rémy Cointreau") (Paris:RCO) signed a syndicated loan amounting to €100 million, funded by a pool of six banks: Natixis, Credit Agricole-CIB (LCL/CA-IDF), Société Générale (CdN), HSBC, CIC and BNP Paribas.

This new facility will mature in 5 years (with a possible extension of 2 years) and includes a margin grid between 35bps and 125bps, depending on the Group's debt level.

These very favorable conditions reflect the Rémy Cointreau Group's financial strength.

This deal aims at partially refinancing the existing syndicated loan of €255 million (coming to maturity on April 2019). It also enables the Group to benefit from extended maturity and more attractive funding conditions (125 bps currently).

Natixis has been mandated by Rémy Cointreau to coordinate this transaction.

About Rémy Cointreau:

The Rémy Cointreau Group is a leading operator in the global Wine Spirits market with sales of €1,127.0 million for the year ended 31 March 2018 and approximately 1,800 employees.

The Rémy Cointreau Group, whose origins in the Charente region date back to 1724, was formed by the merger in 1990 of the holding companies owned by the Hériard Dubreuil and Cointreau families, who controlled E. Rémy Martin Cie SA and Cointreau Cie SA respectively. Rémy Cointreau has a portfolio of global, upmarket brands, including the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur, the Metaxa Greek spirit, the Mount Gay rum, the St-Rémy brandy, The Botanist gin and the Bruichladdich, Port-Charlotte, Octomore, Westland and Domaine des Hautes Glaces single malt whiskies.

Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

