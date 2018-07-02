Just in Time for Summer, a No-Nonsense Scottish Tonic Water 'Just The Tonic' Launches

GLASGOW, Scotland, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"Just The Tonic"hasn't used eccentric chemists,hasn'tforaged itsbotanicals and isn't asking to beserved with obscure garnishes. Insteadit focuses on being a clean, crisp tonic water that is proudly made in Scotland.

Launching into bars and restaurants across Scotland from 2ndJuly 2018, "Just The Tonic" is made north of the border and wants to take some of the seriousness out of sipping a G&T. "We want to create a wry smile when people see this bottle. Life can often be too serious so we wanted people to be able to relax and enjoy it in their way," says the team behind "Just The Tonic".

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713784/Just_The_Tonic.jpg )



In contrast, the team are proud of all the things they didn't do when creating their tonic water. In their own words, they didn't walk bare foot through a field to hand-pick 30 different ingredients, nor did they think it necessary to fly to South America to select the finest quinine. They aren't paired exclusively with 500 unique gins (and they don't even sport top knots or oily beards). Instead, their focus was simply to make a great tasting tonic water that is clean and crisp, allowing the gin to sing.

"Distillers put much thought and attention into creating their individual gins, therefore we wanted to create a tonic water that would allow each of their idiosyncratic styles to shine through and not mask it with too much fuss," says the team.

To ensure it is within reach for as many G&T drinkers as possible, Tennent Caledonian will be the exclusive on-trade distributor for Scotland's newest tonic water and it will be coming to a bar or restaurant near you from July. Follow "Just The Tonic" across social media and support their ethos of ensuring the simple pleasures in life remain simple.

