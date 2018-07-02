NRT Sightline: NRT Accelerates Growth through Acquisition of Casino ATM Portfolio

Acquisition includes 1,500 high-volume casino ATMs and self-service devices which dispense over $5 billion annually across nearly 200 gaming properties in the United States. As a result of the acquisition, NRT now operates over 31,000 ATM devices which process more than 300 million transactions and dispense more than $20 billion annually.

LAS VEGAS, July 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRT Technologies Inc. ("NRT"), has acquired the gaming ATM assets of U.S. Bank National Association ("USB"). Fifth Third Bank acted as NRT's lead arranger of a bank syndicate that includes Capital One, CIBC, and Umpqua Bank, for financing of the transaction. Terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

NRT is a global technology leader of next generation payment systems, specialized financial/marketing self-serve kiosks, and digital and mobile experiences for the gaming industry. Through this acquisition, NRT now supports ATM processing on ATM's and TITO Redemption Units ("TRU's") across nearly 300 gaming properties in the United States. NRT is now the largest ATM processor in the North America casino market, providing mission critical services to more than 750 gaming clients, including the top 25 largest global gaming operators.

In partnership with Diebold Nixdorf, NRT will be making important upgrades to the acquired ATM fleet with new state-of-the-art ATMs that will not only support traditional ATM and cash advance functions, but also provide mobile engagement through Sightline Play+ and card-less ATM features. NRT and Diebold Nixdorf have an existing partnership with the world's largest mobility provider, Kony Inc., which will enable a unified and highly personalized mobile guest experience across NRT's growing portfolio of gaming ATM and TRU devices.

As part of the transaction, NRT has secured an expanded vault cash facility ensuring high cash availability to meet the rigorous cash withdrawal demands of NRT's gaming operator customers.

"Acquiring this ATM portfolio fits within our strategy of leading in both the cash and cashless payment verticals for casinos," said John Dominelli, NRT Founder and President. "As part of this transaction, we are pleased to welcome key members of the U.S. Bank team to the NRT family. The acquisition will provide a significant boost to NRT's transaction volume while simultaneously moving NRT into a leadership position in offering advanced, non-traditional financial services through our next generation self-service ATMs and kiosks."

"NRT's payment switch technology, commitment to customer service and exciting product roadmap made it a great fit for assuming this portfolio of ATMs," said Paul Nielsen, Vice President and Managing Director of Gaming Services for U.S. Bank. "We have full confidence that NRT will continue to provide the high level of customer service and dedication that our clients have come to expect from U.S. Bank."

"NRT and Sightline are uniquely positioned to dramatically expand the use of mobile engagement with Play+ and innovative cash access transactions," said Kirk Sanford, Sightline Payments' Founder and CEO. "This acquisition not only expands our cash access business, but it also enhances our ability to realize on NRT and Sightline's vision for revolutionizing the way gaming operators interact with their guests."

"NRT and Sightline are doing really exciting things around casino guest experiences and it is imperative they have a partner like Diebold Nixdorf that can evolve with them and provide flexibility and innovation to assist them in delivering the best customer experience," said Bruce Pierce, Vice President and General Manager Canada at Diebold Nixdorf. "Our partnership will demonstrate the expanded connected commerce capabilities and enhance the ATM experience for all casino guests."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization maintains corporate offices in North Canton, Ohio, USA and Paderborn, Germany. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com (http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/) for more information.

About NRT & Sightline

On closing of the pending merger between NRT and Sightline (subject to regulatory approval), NRT Sightline will be the global leader in the design and development of enterprise platforms for the gaming industry, including current and next generation payment systems, specialized self-serve financial/marketing kiosks, big data analytics utilizing artificial intelligence and gamification, credit marker information services, and digital and mobile experiences. Through our global family of companies, we enable more than 1 billion physical and digital commerce experiences at over 750 casino properties worldwide, including the top 25 largest casino corporations. By seamlessly combining technological innovation with strategic partnerships, our companies create the most convenient, reliable, and secure omni-channel payment ecosystem for casino operators and their guests. NRT and Sightline have been recognized with numerous industry awards, including the coveted "Most Innovative Gaming Technology Product of the Year" for our Play+ cloud-based cashless funding platform. Our collective solutions are used by casinos, lotteries, race and sports, banking & retailers around the world.

For further information about this acquisition, please contact: Michael Dominelli, NRT's SVP Marketing at mdominelli@nrttech.com (mailto:mdominelli@nrttech.com)

For more information about Sightline or its pending merger with NRT, please contact: Omer Sattar, Sightline's EVP Strategic Relationships at osattar@sightlinepayments.com (mailto:osattar@sightlinepayments.com)

