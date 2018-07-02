Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Smart Locks Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This smart locks procurement report provides information on the category cost and volume drivers and pricing models to save costs.

Our procurement reports for the facility management category provide actionable insights on the sustainability strategies, US supply market landscape, and top suppliers of smart locks. They also provide procurement market intelligence insights to help category managers save costs.

"Engaging with suppliers who offer trade-up programs for old smart locks is one of the best practices for procurement to save costs," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "Also, selecting suppliers based on the life cycle of smart locks is one of the best category management practices," added Angad.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the smart locks market.

High demand for smart deadbolts

Need for smart locks from construction and banking industries

Rising preference for smart locks from the hospitality sector

Report scope snapshot: Smart locks market

Category Pricing Insights

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

Supply chain margins

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

Category Ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyers power

Supplier power

