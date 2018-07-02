FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers" or the "Company")

Directors' interests in Ordinary Shares of the Company

The Company announces that on 29thJune 2018, the Trustees of its Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") made a release of shares to Directors in accordance with the LTIP (grant number 18), which includes listed "A" ordinary shares of 40p each, unquoted "B" ordinary shares of 4p each and "C" ordinary shares of 40p each.

To facilitate the financing of the resultant tax liability arising on the release of these awards, the Trustees sold in the market on behalf of each Director a proportion of the 'A' ordinary shares being released to them.

The share price on release was on Friday 29thJune 2018 at £9.50 per share.

As shown in the table below, some of the participants requested that the Trustees sell further shares on their behalf. These shares were also sold on 29th June at £9.54 per share.









DIRECTOR 40p A ordinary shares sold for tax & NI & commission 40p A ordinary shares released to participant Additional 40p A ordinary shares sold on behalf of participant B ordinary shares of 4p each released to participant C ordinary shares of 40p each released to participant Simon Emeny 10,912 7,624 0 46,341 0 James Douglas 7,612 5,317 0 32,325 0 Richard Fuller 3,536 0 2,482 15,046 0 Jonathon Swaine 4,392 3,067 0 18,649 0 Simon Dodd 1,528 65 0 6,484 1,000

2 July 2018

Enquiries:

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073