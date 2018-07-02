sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 587 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.07.2018 | 18:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 2

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fullers" or the "Company")

Directors' interests in Ordinary Shares of the Company

The Company announces that on 29thJune 2018, the Trustees of its Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") made a release of shares to Directors in accordance with the LTIP (grant number 18), which includes listed "A" ordinary shares of 40p each, unquoted "B" ordinary shares of 4p each and "C" ordinary shares of 40p each.

To facilitate the financing of the resultant tax liability arising on the release of these awards, the Trustees sold in the market on behalf of each Director a proportion of the 'A' ordinary shares being released to them.

The share price on release was on Friday 29thJune 2018 at £9.50 per share.

As shown in the table below, some of the participants requested that the Trustees sell further shares on their behalf. These shares were also sold on 29th June at £9.54 per share.





DIRECTOR		40p A ordinary shares sold for tax & NI & commission40p A ordinary shares released to participantAdditional 40p A ordinary shares sold on behalf of participantB ordinary shares of 4p each released to participantC ordinary shares of 40p each released to participant
Simon Emeny10,9127,624046,3410
James Douglas7,6125,317032,3250
Richard Fuller3,53602,48215,0460
Jonathon Swaine4,3923,067018,6490
Simon Dodd1,5286506,4841,000

2 July 2018

Enquiries:

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073


© 2018 PR Newswire