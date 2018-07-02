heo and PlayFusion Establish New Partnership

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- heo to become official and exclusive distributor of PlayFusion products -

We are delighted to announce that with their growing success for Lightseekers, and the upcoming much-anticipated launch of Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions, PlayFusion has named heo as their official and exclusive distributor across Europe starting 1stJuly 2018.

PlayFusion's visionary approach of combining revolutionary CCG mechanics with their augmented reality technology allows players to seamlessly immerse themselves in game worlds like never before.

heo has subsidiaries in Germany (headquarters), France, Italy, UK and Spain, which combined with the long-standing expertise of more than 140 dedicated employees, represent a proven and powerful distribution infrastructure. With this affiliation we ensure substantial product accessibility for all European customers.

As the leading European distribution company for many licensed, collectible and gaming products, heo is thrilled to expand their line with the official distribution of PlayFusion products. We look forward to utilising our extensive resources to leverage the full potential of this new partnership, bringing this exciting world of products to our customers.

heo Customer Service have specialist teams operating in German, English, French, Italian, Spanish and Polish.

Contact:

info@heo.com

Phone: +49-7276-40799-0

http://www.heo.com

heo GmbH,

Gewerbepark West 12-14,

76863 Herxheim,

Germany



UK contact:

info@heo.co.uk

Phone: +44-1223-789-780

http://www.heo.co.uk

heo (UK) Ltd.

1a Ash House, Breckenwood Road,

Fulbourn Cambridge CB21 5DQ

PlayFusion Contact

contact@playfusion.com

http://www.playfusion.com