Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period

PR Newswire

London, July 2

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCoT")

Further to the Net Asset Value announcement issued this morning, the Company confirms that all information the directors and the entity may have had in the closed period leading up to an announcement of the results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 has now been notified to a Regulated Information Service.

Contact - David Holland (Tel: 0131 220 0733)

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries -2 July 2018


