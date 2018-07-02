Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Result of AGM 02-Jul-2018 / 17:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 2 July 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Result of AGM Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX: COIN), the blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies, is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held at 10 a.m. today, all resolutions were duly passed. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100 Luther Pendragon Ltd (Media Relations) Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a blockchain venture builder, advisor and investor that finances and manages the development of early-stage blockchain technology companies. It does this through its consortium of top-tier investors, industry thought leaders and executive managers. Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com [1] ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 5711 EQS News ID: 700875 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=700875&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

