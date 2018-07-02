Amanda Hamilton-Stanley named Group General Counsel

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) announces the departure of Ian FitzSimons, Group General Counsel since 2002, member of the Executive Committee and of the Executive Board. After having led the Legal function for sixteen years, a period during which he built a team widely recognised for its expertise, Ian has decided to devote himself to new projects outside the Group. Pernod Ricard wishes to thank him for his contribution, notably as a key actor in the major acquisitions which have transformed the Group during Ian's tenure as General Counsel.

Ian will be replaced by Amanda Hamilton-Stanley, currently General Counsel at Chivas Brothers Ltd, effective September 1, 2018. Amanda will be a member of the Group Executive Committee and of the Executive Bureau.

Amanda Hamilton-Stanley holds a Master's Degree in Modern History from the University of Oxford. She started her career as a trainee lawyer in 1992, before joining Allen Overy in London as an Associate in 1996. In 2001, Amanda joined Allied Domecq as Senior Legal Counsel, and in 2007, she joined Pernod Ricard as Senior Group Counsel. In 2011 Amanda took on her current position, as well as Trustee of Allied Domecq Pension Fund.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world's n°2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of €9,010 million in FY17. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin&Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 86 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics.

Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index.

