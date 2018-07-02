Presents $20,000 Check to HomeAid to Fight Homelessness Across the Country

San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2018) - HomeAid America, a building industry charity and one of the nation's largest builders of housing for the homeless, was sponsored by Wells Fargo to host an awareness booth at the Pacific Coast Builder Conference in San Francisco on June 26-28th. As part of this promotion, Wells Fargo donated $20,000 to the charity. Wells Fargo has been a long-time supporter and has contributed over $1 million to support HomeAid and help launch the expansion of new chapters nationwide over the past 17 years.

"We are so grateful to Wells Fargo for once again sponsoring our booth at PCBC this year so that we can shine a light on the building industry's efforts to fight homelessness," said Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America. "Our booth at the Show will once again be interactive with the message that 'everyone deserves a home', something HomeAid and its partners like Wells Fargo have been committed to for almost 30 years now."





Wells Fargo presents HomeAid America with $20,000 to support organization's mission to rebuild lives for America's homeless through housing and community outreach.

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5942/35607_a1530553062433_10.jpg

"Wells Fargo is proud to continue our longstanding partnership with HomeAid. Supportive housing has been identified as the strongest determinant of addressing homelessness and the attendant issues of employment, transportation, education and required support services that keep many individuals and families in a cycle of homelessness," said Elena Bennett, Wells Fargo's Sr. VP of Commercial Real Estate and member of the HomeAid America Board of Directors. "HomeAid has been addressing this head-on by funding shelters and supportive housing across the country to meet this critical need. The impact of HomeAid continues to grow as communities seek solutions to the increasing levels of homelessness that many are now experiencing and Wells Fargo is thrilled to partner in this effort."

According to the National Law Center on Homelessness, each year over 3.5 million Americans experienced homelessness at some point. Nearly 1.5 million of them were children. HomeAid's program identifies charities in the community working to help the homeless that need additional facilities in which to house people and provide programmatic resources such as job skills training and financial counseling, as well as physical and emotional support. HomeAid then finds builders who are willing to take on these projects and build them at a deep discount by enlisting their trade partners to give their time and materials as in-kind donations.

ABOUT HOMEAID AMERICA

HomeAid is a leading national nonprofit provider of housing for homeless families and individuals with 18 chapters in 12 states across the country. Through the generosity of builders, their trades and their suppliers, HomeAid has completed over 500 housing projects nationwide at a value of more than $300 million, of which nearly 50 percent has been donated by the building industry. HomeAid currently has 50 additional projects in development across the country. HomeAid's facilities have housed over 300,000 previously homeless people over the years, as well as provided a location for services that help these people get back on their feet. For more information about HomeAid, call 1-888-3HOMEAID or visit www.homeaid.org.

ABOUT WELLS FARGO

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.9 trillion in assets. Wells Fargo's vision is to satisfy our customers' financial needs and help them succeed financially. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance through more than 8,200 locations, 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 42 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy. With approximately 265,000 team members, Wells Fargo serves one in three households in the United States. Wells Fargo & Company was ranked No. 26 on Fortune's 2018 rankings of America's largest corporations. News, insights and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Amanda Genakos

HomeAid America

agenakos@homeaid.org