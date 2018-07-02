

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices continued to plunge Monday after a surprisingly upbeat reading on the manufacturing sector.



Gold plunged lost $12.80, or 1%, to settle at $1,241.70 an ounce, the lowest since December.



The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index rose to 60.2% last month from 58.7% in May -- the second-highest reading in nine years.



'Demand remains robust, but the nation's employment resources and supply chains continue to struggle,' said Tim Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee.



He added, 'Respondents are overwhelmingly concerned about how tariff related activity is and will continue to affect their business.'



