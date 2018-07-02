BNSF Logistics, LLC: BNSF Logistics Acquires Unlimited Freight

FLOWER MOUND, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2018 / BNSF Logistics, LLC, a leading multi-modal third-party logistics service provider, today announced the acquisition of Unlimited Freight, a New Braunfels, Texas-based 3PL. This further strengthens BNSF Logistics' service offering for flatbed movements across North America and provides additional local resources to support this global company.

"We are excited to add Unlimited Freight to our family," BNSF Logistics President Dan Curtis said. "This addition brings talented employees with deep industry experience as well as valuable new customers to our rapidly growing organization and aligns with our goal to increase our geographic footprint."

About BNSF Logistics

BNSF Logistics is a subsidiary of Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, a Berkshire Hathaway company. BNSF Logistics is a multi-modal, third-party logistics services provider specializing in the movement of freight around the globe, featuring uncommon service scope, resources and financial depth. The company operates more than 30 offices throughout North America, with more than 120 FCPA-certified Global Service Providers (GSPs) for import and export of general and project cargoes throughout the world.

