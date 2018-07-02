Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Vibrating Feeder Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers insights into the major sourcing opportunities, procurement best practices, and negotiation strategies to reduce spend.

Our procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer a comprehensive analysis of the supply market, both from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. The reports also provide an analysis of the supply chains, cost-saving opportunities, and top suppliers of vibrating feeders.

"Engaging with suppliers who have the capability to offer end-to-end solutions is one of the best practices to optimize spend," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "Also, evaluating vibrating feeder suppliers on their ability to assist in the selection of the right product is one of the category management practices to save costs," added Angad.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the vibrating feeders market.

Rising demand for automation

Growing demand for vibrating feeders from pharmaceutical, F&B, and automotive industries

Report scope snapshot: Vibrating feeders market

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category Ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

Category Management Strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

