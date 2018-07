WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Nordstrom (JWN) have climbed off their worst levels of the day but continue to see notable weakness in late-day trading on Monday. After hitting its lowest intraday level in a month, Nordstrom is currently down by 2.7 percent.



Nordstrom initially came under pressure after Cowen downgraded its rating on the department store chain's stock to Market Perform from Outperform.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX