Job estimates trending toward 1 million

Trade and investment between the Netherlands and the United States support an estimated 825,000 American jobs in 2018. The jobs number represents an increase of more than 10 percent over the last five years. The Netherlands Embassy released the news on the occasion of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's first official visit with President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister expressed his ambition to grow this number to 1 million over the next years.

"These job numbers show that the United States and the Netherlands have a partnership that works. We truly have a unique economic relationship with the United States that goes back more than 400 years. In 1609, a Dutch ship, the Half Moon, landed on the shores of what is now Manhattan. The two nations have been trading with and investing in each other ever since," Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Through the centuries, the Netherlands and US economic partnership has created jobs, sound investments, and promising opportunities. The Netherlands is a fixture in the top five of the largest foreign investors in the United States, and maintains its place as the No. 1 destination for American investments. The US has a $30 billion trade surplus with the Netherlands, as it exports $59.3 billion to the Netherlands and imports $29 billion from the Netherlands. Top US exporters to the Netherlands include Texas, California, Louisiana, Illinois and Washington.

Texas remains the strongest economic partner of the Netherlands among the 50 states. The state leads the nation with an estimated 80,000 jobs supported by Dutch-US trade and investment.

The Top 3 States for Jobs

State Jobs Merchandise export

to the Netherlands Foreign direct

investment 1. Texas 80,000 $7 billion $10 billion 2. California 78,000 $5.8 billion $3.4 billion 3. Pennsylvania 53,000 $1.5 billion $3.9 billion

These new job numbers consist of two parts: direct jobs at Dutch enterprises active in the United States, and jobs supported by the export of goods and services to the Netherlands. Read about the methodology of the new projections and find a breakdown of the job figures for individual US states on the embassy's website, NLintheUSA.com.

The Netherlands is a trading nation that continues to blossom from a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, and that is rooted in the strong beliefs of security, freedom and justice. For more than 400 years, the Netherlands and the United States have shared a deep bond founded on shared values and history. Our economic ties have created jobs, sound investments, and promising opportunities on both sides of the Atlantic. Simply said, the Netherlands and the US have a partnership that works.

The Netherlands diplomatic network in the US promotes strong bilateral relations between the United States and the Netherlands, especially in the areas of agrifood and horticulture, water management, sustainable urban planning, peace and justice, and creative industries. Read more on www.nlintheusa.com and follow us @NLintheUSA.

