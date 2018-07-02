The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The professional headset market is expected to grow at a healthy rate, enjoying a revenue CAGR of 8% from 2017 to 2024.

PC USB and UCC headsets continue to experience rapid growth, especially binaural cordless stereo UCC headsets, which grew 56.7% in 2017 in terms of revenue.

Innovation on the consumer side in fields such as wearables, hearables, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and augmented hearing is inspiring a newer generation of headset models in the office space.

This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global professional headset market. As part of this analysis, the report has identified market drivers, restraints, market forecasts and competitive trends within the global business headset market. The study has also identified 13 growth opportunities for professional headset vendors worldwide. These opportunities span vision, strategy, products, services, business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives.

Professional headsets include corded and cordless headsets that are used in conjunction with enterprise endpoints integrated with the rest of the enterprise communications infrastructure (premises-based time division multiplexing (TDM) and internet protocol (IP) platforms and/or hosted/cloud-based TDM/IP telephony services.

Key Topics Covered

1. Executive Dashboard

2. Growth Environment

3. Market Forecasts

4. Visioning Scenarios

5. Growth Pipeline

6. Vision and Strategy Growth Opportunities

7. Brand and Demand Growth Opportunities

8. Growth Opportunities Matrix

9. Growth Strategy and Implementation

